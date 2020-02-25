She's been hailed as an innovator who is never a duplicator, so it was important for Erykah Badu to address recent accusations. Earlier this month, Erykah shared with 10 Magazine that she had plans of releasing her own incense with the "superpower" of her vagina. "There’s an urban legend that my p*ssy changes men," Erykah said. “I took lots of pairs of my panties, cut them up into little pieces and burned them... Even the ash is part of it.” Since she claims to not wear underwear anymore, it wasn't much of a loss.



Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff / Getty Images

This news came a month after Gwyneth Paltrow sold out of her $75 "This Smells Like My Vagina" candle. The actress's lady parts made headlines following the news, and soon, Erykah's incense sold out, as well—and in 20 minutes, no less. It didn't take long for people to accuse Erykah of plainly copying Gwyneth after seeing the actress's success. However, Erykah took to Twitter to shut down those rumors by telling the world that she's been working on this for years.

"My incense was not inspired by Gwenith Paltrow," Erykah wrote. "That’s a whole nother kinda pu$ $¥. I been in the lab for years. I stay on my pu$ $¥ muscle hustle." Erykah made sure to show Gwyneth love. "Panties off to Gwen’s candle! we love @goop.” The singer may not have copied Gwyneth, but rest assured, there will be plenty of others who will certainly use their blueprint in the future.