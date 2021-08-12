It is a new decade of life for former President Barack Obama. America's 44th Commander-in-Chief rang in his 6oth birthday on August 4, so he decided to host a star-studded event at Martha's Vineyard. It has been reported that the Obamas scaled down their event due to COVID-19 health concerns, but attendees were gifted with custom face masks.

Although there was reportedly a "no photography" rule set in place for guests, Erykah Badu broke protocol and uploaded a short clip of herself while highlighting others in the background.



Roger Kisby / Contributor / Getty Images

Her video showed the former President holding a microphone and doing his little two-step on stage before giving H.E.R. a hug. Badu would later delete the post, but the internet had already taken screen-recording and shared it with the world. On Thursday (August 12), the award-winning singer issued a formal-informal apology to the Obamas via Twitter.

"Mr. And Mrs. Obama , Please forgive me 4 being the 'terrible guest ' at such a sacred event for your family," wrote Badu. "I was so inconsiderate, Thank you for all your love. What an example of ‘how NOT ‘ to be ...... erica." We're sure they welcomed the apology with open arms.

Check it out below.