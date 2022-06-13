Back in 2019, boxing superstar Errol Spence Jr. got into a very violent car crash that left him with bumps, bruises, and smashed-up teeth. It was a very bad crash that had many worried for Spence's health and recovery. In the end, the boxer made a full recovery from the crash and he has even gotten in the ring twice since the incident.

Regardless, Spence was charged with Drinking While Intoxicated, and according to TMZ, he recently plead guilty to the charge. He was sentenced to just three days in prison, however, he already had time served on his record, so he won't have to go back to prison.

Tom Pennington/Getty Images

During his plea, Spence spoke about the incident and offered a word of warning to others who might think of driving while under the influence.

"I was hanging out and having some drinks with some friends and ended up wrecking my car and nearly killing myself," Spence Jr. said. "Fortunately, no one else was involved in the accident and I am most grateful for that."

In terms of his boxing career, his most recent win was against Yordenis Ugas, and now, his team is working out a fight deal with Terence Crawford. This is the bout we all want to see, and hopefully, it will get done soon.

[Via]