Back in October of 2019, Errol Spence Jr got into a horrific car crash although he came out of it without a single broken bone in his body. Following his recovery, Spence was yearning to get back into the ring and on Saturday night, that is exactly what he did as he got to fight against the likes of Danny Garcia while defending his Welterweight titles. In the end, Spence won the fight with ease as he was nothing short of dominant, all while winning via unanimous decision.

"I proved to myself that I am the best 147-pounder in the world," Spence said via CBS Sports. "Danny Garcia pushed me to the limits, especially in training. He's a great champion and I knew I would be 100 percent ready. That's why I chose him."

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Spence has been one of the best Welterweights in the world for some time now and many were wondering if he would have any rust on him following the accident. As Spence explained, he felt the rust at first but he was eventually able to overcome it and deliver a spectacular performance.

"The moment is surreal," Spence said. "It has been a dream of mine since coming back from my accident and I think I looked pretty good. I had a little ring rust in there but I shook off the cobwebs and I would love to be back in the summer. All training camp I felt good. I knew I was going to be good and that's why I told people I don't want a tune-up fight. I wanted someone like Danny Garcia who would push me."

Spence has yet to reveal who he wants to fight next although we're sure an announcement will be coming soon. Stay tuned for updates on Spence's career, as we will be sure to bring them to you.

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

