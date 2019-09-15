Original Ghostbusters cast member, Ernie Hudson, is set to return as Winston in Jason Reitman's upcoming sequel film in 2020. The news broke from Hudson himself who released a video message you can find here. “We’re shooting the new Ghostbusters right now, coming out next summer, so I’m hoping that you’ll enjoy it as much as the other movies that we’ve done,” Hudson said. “I know that I’m having a blast doing it.” Winston was a fan favorite back in the '80s, so fans will certainly be excited to see him back with the gang.

Fans of the Joe Rogan Experience might remember fellow original cast member, Dan Aykroyd, appearing on the podcast earlier this week. He announced his involvement to Joe Rogan there as well. Also appearing in the film will be an impressive cast of Mckenna Grace, Finn Wolfhard, Carrie Coon, and Paul Rudd.

Interestingly, director Jason Reitman is the son of the original Ghostbusters director, Ivan Reitman. If anyone could successfully carry on the legacy of the originial films, it would be the son of the iconic director. The film entered production over this last summer and is scheduled to be released on July 10th, 2020 by Sony Pictures.