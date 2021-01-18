mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Erick The Architect Is Back With "Skinny Ramen"

Aron A.
January 18, 2021 15:59
Skinny Ramen Freestyle
Erick Arc Elliott

The Flatbush Zombies member comes through with a solo offering from his forthcoming EP, "Future Proof."


Beast Coast is moving steadily through 2021. Flatbush Zombies slid through with the release of their latest project, now, more than ever last year which they, unfortunately, couldn't hit the road with because of the pandemic. And if you've seen a FBZ show, you know that's arguably the most exciting part of whenever they decide to release new music.

While another group project will likely come out in the future, Erick Arc Elliott, also referred to as Erick The Architect, is preparing for the release of a brand new project, FutureProof. The rapper/producer emerged with his latest single, "Skinny Ramen." Produced by Linden Jay, with co-production credits going to Novodor & Falconry, Erick Arc Elliott rips a new freestyle reflecting on the come-up with a few eye-opening observations.

Check the track out below. FutureProof drops Jan. 22nd. 

Quotable Lyrics
Oh it's very scary when you gotta bring your mans in
Loaded up a semi, take a photo, now he dancin'
And they sayin' Architect is soaking up with the bandwidth
I can change the settings, we can settle all the damage

