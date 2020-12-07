mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Erick The Architect Announces Solo EP With New Single "Let It Go"

Mitch Findlay
December 07, 2020 10:03
Let It Go
Erick Arc Elliott Feat. Farr & Loyle Carner

Erick The Architect of the Flatbush Zombies announces new solo EP with new single "Let It Go."


The Flatbush Zombies have steadily ascended the ranks, to the point where many consider Erick Arc Elliott, Zombie Juice, and Meechy Darko to be one of the best crews of the new generation. And while they recently released a new EP in Now More Than Ever, which found the group teaming up with James Blake for the first time, the Zombies have opted to come out swinging on an individual level this time around. 

Today, Erick The Architect has officially lifted the curtain to unveil FutureProofhis first EP as a solo artist. Set to arrive on January 22nd, the project has seen confirmed guest appearances by Loyle Carner, FARR, Pip Millett, Sophie Faith, and full production by Linden Jay. Though Erick is an accomplished producer in his own right, it seems as if he's handing off the reigns for this one. The first single "Let It Go" has officially arrived, with The Architect describing the track as  "a song that captures the internal battle of guilt and doubt you experience while pursuing a dream."  Relatable enough for the masses to find common ground, it also serves to preview the rapper's laid-back and introspective new sound.

Check it out for yourself now, and look for FutureProof to land in full January 22nd.

QUOTABLE LYRICS

Out here tryna get it, kids growin' mile the minute
Money don't buy experience, can't dig in your pocket for it
I wanna be there for the wrong, I wanna let it go, but it's gone
I burned my mom last year, hmm, and I won't be healed with a song
But the hope when you heal make you strong
Don't wanna raise my kids via phone

Erick Arc Elliott
Erick Arc Elliott Farr Loyle Carner Flatbush Zombies
