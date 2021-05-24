They're expecting their bundle of joy soon and all looked to be well between Safaree Samuels and Erica Mena, but an Instagram comment has caused their fans to think otherwise. The Love & Hip Hop New York couple allowed cameras to documents the development of their romance in real-time. The couple dated, got engaged, and married on reality TV, but their real-life issues played out on social media.

There were accusations thrown about Safaree being a selfish person and he hopped online to express that getting married was a terrible decision, but once their beautiful baby girl was born, it seemed that they got their problems in check.



Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff / Getty Images

Erica previously made it clear that she wasn't interested in marriage advice from strangers before sharing that she and Safaree were once again expecting a baby. In a recent Instagram post, Erica uploaded a picture of little Safire Majesty with a sweet caption about her "best friend." Mena wrote, "We've been enjoying all the moments that matter together. God knows exactly what he is going. I'm SO grateful all my kids chose me."

An Instagram user commented that she hoped that Erica has more children in the future, but the reality mogul shut that down. "Absolutely never getting pregnant again," replied Mena. "Lol it's not easy doing it alone girl." Of course, people began to gossip about why she feels alone in her pregnancy with a husband, but neither Erica nor Safaree have made any public statements about their marriage since their last online spat.

Check out the exchange below.