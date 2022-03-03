Now that Kanye West and Kim Kardashian have taken a step that suggests they're that much closer to being officially divorced, Erica Mena is looking to them for inspiration. It was shared today that following a court hearing, Kim was declared legally single, although not yet fully divorced. In recent weeks, Kanye has made public pleas for his wife's return, even sending her flowers on Valentine's Day while reportedly still dating Julia Fox.

His team later shared a statement with us hoping to clear any misinformation that was being reported on: "Kanye’s paperwork has always indicated that his problems with the divorce were only procedural. Moreover, he was always in support of the divorce only if Kim satisfied the procedural requirements to protect rights under the CA law – the same rights afforded to any litigant going through a divorce. Today it was determined and addressed in court that Kim initially did not have the proper paperwork to get the bifurcation of the marital status."



Jamie McCarthy / Staff / Getty Images

Another celebrity couple that has yet to officially split of Erica Mena and Safaree Samuels. The world sat front row at the development of the romance as it played out on television—as was their proposal and wedding. However, while Mena was pregnant with their son, the couple announced that they were divorcing.

Mena has cited infidelity and social media users have received real-time updates from either party in messy moments played out online. Although there have been reports about the ongoing court-centered back and forth between the two, updates regarding the status of their divorce have been scarce.

A reporter was tweeting about Kanye and Kim's court hearing today and Mena looked on with the hope that she will be offered a similar solution soon. "Now if only this were possible in the State of Georgia. [weary face][fingers crossed face]." Recently, she and Safaree starred in Love & Hip Hop Family Reunion where they seemed to hash out their differences. Watch a clip below.