If there's shade to be thrown, Wendy Williams will find a tree, but Erica Mena proved that she doesn't mess around when it comes to clapping back. Just a day after Mena addressed the negativity she'd received since announcing that she and husband Safaree Samuels were expecting Baby No. 2, she had a few words for Williams. It's a joyous time for the reality star couple, especially following a rocky patch that was displayed on social media.

"Granted, there's been mistakes made, immaturely, but a marriage is a marriage," she said of her relationship with Safaree. "And unfortunately, there's been mishaps. In any marriage, sh*t happens. When you're in the public eye, my husband and I have both realized that things should be kept in." Williams took a moment to address the controversy on her talk show.

"We're not trying to do anything, you're the one putting it out there, Erica," said Williams. "You and Safaree. I don't really know you much Erica, but I do know Safaree enough and you all need to stop fighting and threatening divorce so much. And you all need to grow up and grow into being parents and if you're not gonna wanna be married, then get a divorce and co-parent."

"And babies don't save marriages, but good luck, at least your first, six months," she added. "Good luck." Mena was made aware of Williams's comments and returned with a scathing since-deleted tweet.

"At this point let's link up so I can beat your ass," tweeted Mena. "Your ex husband didn't do a good job enough." Check out the post, and the episode of The Wendy Williams Show, below.