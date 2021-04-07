Things look to be much calmer at the Samuels household. For months, there have been rumors about the status of Safaree Samuels and Erica Mena's marriage. The hot-headed pair have had a few private disagreements that have poured over into public social media displays. He has spouted that he regretted getting married while she has commented about his apparent selfishness. Still, their love outweighs the fights and the reality television pair find their way back to one another.



Jamie McCarthy / Staff / Getty Images

On Tuesday (April 6), Safaree posted a video that suggested that his backyard was turning into the summer hotspot. Jamaican flag decorations were plentiful as their fellow Love & Hip Hop star Spice put on a live performance.

"It’s official I’m not leaving my house this summer [crying laughing emoji]," Safaree wrote in the caption to his post. "My wife just surprised me and brought Jamaica to my backyard. I cannot believe I just walked in my yard and had @spiceofficial performing at my crib Yoooooo this was insaneee omg!!! Yooo thank you wooo much! WOWW I am speechless!!reggae Sumfest in my yard!!! The best part was the big picture of me in the back."

Happy wife, happy life...or so they say. Check out the Samuels' setup below.