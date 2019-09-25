Recent reports surrounding Love & Hip Hop: New York star Erica Mena suggest that she's expecting her first child with her man Safaree. As the story goes, Erica did a paternity shoot recently with plans to debut the news on an upcoming episode of the series. The baby update came just days after the couple made it clear that they're planning their wedding.

While it's unclear if the baby reports are in fact true (since Erica hasn't confirmed or denied the news) we can definitely confirm that she's found time to get her breasts feeling and looking right since sharing a barely-there image on Instagram of her favourite assets. "My breast are beyond amazing if I do say so myself 🥰🙌🏽 Ladies my man @peterashjian_md is the ultimate go too man!" she captioned the obvious ad.

"I can’t wait for you to be my wife. I am so in love with you. The respect you give me, the way you uplift me and make me feel like a man is something people wouldn’t believe," Safaree wrote of Erica. "I get to be with the real you and I love every second of it. You make me feel like I can do anything and I love you so much for it. I don’t need to look any further because I found you."