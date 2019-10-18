Erica Mena is now four months pregnant with her second child but her first with Safaree Samuels. The couple revealed the exciting news just a couple of weeks back and followed up with an official wedding ceremony and an extravagant baby shower where they found out that they were having a girl. "I'm nervous. I'm in shock. I'm in disbelief. It's very surreal to me. I don't know what to do but I know I'm going to be great at what I do because I'm great at everything," Safaree said of the pregnancy news.

Erica, who is no rookie when it comes to posting sexy/fashionable photos to her feed, has continued her reign with a new image that sees her growing baby bump in an all-black bodysuit. The fit was equipped with heels that read "slay," by no surprise. "Me on my way to overreact ☺️," she captioned the image.

Erica's firstborn, King Conde, was born in 2007 when Erica was just 19-years-old. She shares her son with her ex-partner, Raul Conde. King rarely makes social media appearances but when he does, it's all sweet moments. "My drive every day is knowing he didn’t ask to be here. So I must and will make sure he is always great," she previously wrote.