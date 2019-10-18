Erica Mena's still slaying during her pregnancy.
Erica Mena is now four months pregnant with her second child but her first with Safaree Samuels. The couple revealed the exciting news just a couple of weeks back and followed up with an official wedding ceremony and an extravagant baby shower where they found out that they were having a girl. "I'm nervous. I'm in shock. I'm in disbelief. It's very surreal to me. I don't know what to do but I know I'm going to be great at what I do because I'm great at everything," Safaree said of the pregnancy news.
Erica, who is no rookie when it comes to posting sexy/fashionable photos to her feed, has continued her reign with a new image that sees her growing baby bump in an all-black bodysuit. The fit was equipped with heels that read "slay," by no surprise. "Me on my way to overreact ☺️," she captioned the image.
Erica's firstborn, King Conde, was born in 2007 when Erica was just 19-years-old. She shares her son with her ex-partner, Raul Conde. King rarely makes social media appearances but when he does, it's all sweet moments. "My drive every day is knowing he didn’t ask to be here. So I must and will make sure he is always great," she previously wrote.