When Kanye West rushed the stage to interrupt Taylor Swift a decade ago at the MTV Video Music Awards, he likely wasn't intending on becoming a long-lasting meme. Back then, memes weren't really a huge thing but, somehow, the infamous moment lived on to become an integral part of music history. "I'ma let you finish" is now used in so many different settings and, with so much attention placed on rapper DaBaby's alleged leaked nudes this weekend, women around the world were going crazy with their social media reactions. It was only right for Erica Mena to chime in online with who she believes has the superior nude photo leak, even though DaBaby's pictures aren't even of him.



Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

It has been confirmed that the man pictured in DaBaby's alleged naked picture leak is actually of a popular male porn star. Still though, the attention was enough for Erica Mena to comment on the matter, tweeting: "YO DA BABY, I’M REALLY HAPPY FOR YOU, MY HOMEGIRLS GROUP CHAT WILL LET YOU FINISH, BUT MY HUSBAND HAS ONE OF THE BEST NUDE LEAKE OF ALL TIME."

Erica Mena is married to Safaree Samuels, who experienced a major leak at the top of last year. To this day, the article published on Samuels' schlong is one of the most-viewed in HNHH history (which says quite a bit about y'all...) so Mena may actually be right.