Safaree Samuels and Erica Mena-Samuels's baby rollout is something serious. The reality television couple has shared every step of their relationship from their friendship to their dating life to the news of their pregnancy right up to their marriage. It's all played out on social media or for Love & Hip Hop New York cameras, so it's expected that once Baby Samuels has arrived, she'll know how to work camera angles before she'll be able to walk.



Dia Dipasupil / Staff / Getty Images

This is Erica's second child—and first daughter—so the model is gearing up to have her mini-me. On Instagram, Erica shared a series of pregnancy photos with messages to her unborn daughter with life lessons she hopes to pass on to her little girl. "Dear Daughter, I haven’t met you yet but I always dreamed about you," Erica wrote. "Once I had your brother I knew one day there would be a you. 💕"

"Most often in life, no amount of good advice, rules, or structure can teach you better than experience will," the proud mother continued. "With that said, you will do as you will (as I did), but it is my wish that maybe these words will save you some heartache, lessen the blow at what life brings you, keep you safe, bring you more ease, and give you the courage to blaze your own path."

She ended the lengthy message by encouraging her baby girl to be creative and compassionate through every circumstance. "Be kind to everyone and remember that your bright light will not be received by everyone you meet," Erica concluded. "Leave those people behind. 💕✨ Very Soon S.M.S 💕Your father , brother & I can’t wait to hold you." Read through the captions below to capture Erica's message to her daughter in its entirety.