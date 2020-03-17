Everyone seems to have their own opinions on the current coronavirus pandemic, whether you're a 5G conspiracy theorist like Keri Hilson or just offering safe sex tips like Machine Gun Kelly gave us all earlier. Erica Mena on the other hand decided to make sure that we aren't forgetting about the importance of mental health in the midst of all the madness.



It was less than eight weeks ago that Safaree's wifey was carrying a bun in the oven at his album release party for Straitt in NYC back in January (seen above). Erica is now back to flat as she showed off to her five million IG followers a few days ago, and she seems to be crediting her dedication to mental health for her form-fitting figure. "With all that is going on in this world right now Please protect and cater to your mental health," she wrote as a caption on the post, and it's no secret that she's referring to the wildness that we've been seeing lately in the media and general public alike.

Take a look at Erica Mena's call for mental health awareness below, and let us know if you think she has a point by sounding off down in the comments: