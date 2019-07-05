Erica Mena and Safaree Samuels almost lost it there when the "No Pressure" rapper was busted for suggestively texting his ex while engaged to Erica. After a very public apology made on Twitter, detailing how sorry he was and how "complete" Erica makes his life, he was forgiven and taken back, with the couple back to their obsessive ways. Safaree turned 38 on the Fourth of July and Erica was sure to still make it a special day for him when she went all out and threw him party.

The Love & Hip Hop: New York star gifted her finace something he's always wanted that was none other than a very rare watch. "My Fiancé got me a bloodclawtttt 2tone white & Rose gold ROLEXXXXXX YACHT MASTER II !! I have wanted this watch for yearrsssssss!!! Thank you soooo much!! The gifts are amazing but the love I felt today is beyond describable!" Safaree wrote on Instagram, next to an image of his new accessory.

"I spent days upon days thinking about what in the world I could possibly do for you that would make this birthday amazing. I spent hours upon hours trying to figure out what in the world to get a man that gives me everything. Nothing could compare," Erica penned on Instagram. Read her full heartfelt message below.