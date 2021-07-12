Oh boy, this Erica Mena drama just keeps on getting spicier. The reality television star has been in the headlines all month after giving birth to her and Safaree's newborn. Their baby has seemingly had some health issues, staying in the NICU for days as Erica blasts Safaree for allegedly partying in Jamaica and cheating on her with Joe Budden's ex-girlfriend Kaylin Garcia. Apparently, that's not even the extent of the messiness in their life.

The 33-year-old Love & Hip Hop: New York star has seemingly been exposed for operating an alternate account that was primarily used to send hateful comments to Cyn Santana. Fans caught on that Mena was likely behind the @gunner2582 page, which was a clear burner account, after the account was changed to the name of her newborn baby. The account is now @LegendBrians, which people have matched to the previous profile used to shame Cyn Santana and diminish her accomplishments.

The hateful comments were not deleted from the old @gunner2582 page, even after it was changed to Erica Mena's baby name. You can still scroll through and see some of the comments that were left for Cyn Santana.

What do you think of this? Check some of the things she said above.