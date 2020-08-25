Typically, Safaree Samuels and Erica Mena do their best to snub trolls. The Love & Hip Hop New York couple are about to celebrate their one-year anniversary as a happily married couple and they have made a few strides in that time, welcoming their daughter into the world and recently moving into their dream house. While they have been enjoying wedded bliss, people continue to take to social media to jeer at Safaree, and Erica Mena has had enough.

The model and actress spoke about her frustrations on Instagram. "I find it kinda interesting how when a man is comfortable with being himself, loves life, makes the best out of things, isn't fake hardcore trying to be hard, ain't calling queens out their name...when a man is legitimately confident with himself, when a man enjoys life and enjoys making the best out of things, dances because he feels good inside, says what he wants to say because he means it and is really a good all-around man...why is that corny for y'all females?" Erica asked.

She said it was sad to see that women who have attacked men like Safaree are those that chase after insecure men who "aren't themselves." Erica Mena then called out The Shade Room and what she called "toxic" blogs that cater to "hurt women out there." She said that she loves her husband and has learned how to "take a deep breath" and relish in all that life has to offer rather than be bitter.

Erica had quite a bit to say in her five-minute video where she applauded her husband, so check out her full message below.