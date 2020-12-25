Erica Mena has kept it 100 on the gram lately after social media users left comments on her page, claiming that her son was autistic. "You guys do realize that it's Christmas eve and you guys are in the comments diagnosing people's kids," she began before warning her followers about making false assumptions surrounding folks' children.

Indeed, the public's reaction to her child definitely rubbed Erica Mena the wrong way because she took some time away from enjoying her Christmas eve to set the record straight. The reality television star also took the opportunity to spread a message about autism awareness and reinforce the importance of accepting children in their uniqueness regardless of any medical condition. Hence, this makes for a positive clap-back spreading a positive message during the holiday season.

The most recent news surrounding Erica Mena involved her tumultuous relationship with Safaree Samuels. Despite rumors of a potential divorce, the couple continues to find themselves in the headlines due to their respective antics. Back in November, Erica Mena proudly affirmed that Samuels could "never leave her" and this shortly after Safaree, himself, announced his divorce to the reality star. We can, however, safely assume that things have settled in light of the holidays.