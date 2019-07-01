Bow Wow has a bad habit of finding his name in the news for some of the most damning situations. The rapper/actor/reality star is fresh off the release of his new mixtape Greenlight 6 and while that got a lot of press when it dropped, he's now getting dragged again in the media by a number of his ex-girlfriends. Two weeks ago, Bow shared photos of his smashed car windows after an angry woman took a bat to his G-Wagon. The following week, he was accused of editing his photos to make himself appear more buff than he actually is. Now, his exes Kiyomi Leslie and Erica Mena are speaking out about the abuse they allegedly suffered at his hands.



Fulton County Sheriffs Office via Getty Images

Kiyomi Leslie previously said that the reason she suffered a miscarriage was because of stress. However, she's changing her story now by calling out Bow Wow for allegedly punching her in the stomach while she was pregnant with his child. According to Bossip, Kiyomi spoke out against her ex on Twitter, saying that she has all the receipts she needs. Erica Mena co-signed the tweets, saying that she was also a victim of Shad Moss' abusive tendencies. She responded to a fan's comment with her own details, bringing up another woman who was previously romantically involved with the rapper. "I’m the tough girl so my story was never the truth but y’all see how round 4 played out. He broke Ciara finger years ago, so this been going on," wrote Mena.

Do you believe the women that are speaking out against Bow Wow?