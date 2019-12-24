There's a war brewing between Erica Mena and The Shade Room. The gossip outlet shared two reports on the pregnant reality star, and it doesn't look like she appreciates their coverage. Erica and her husband Safaree Samuels are preparing to welcome their first child together. The couple's daughter's due date is right around the corner, and as they get ready for the big day, a few scathing stories have made the rounds.



First, there was reportedly an incident that occurred between Erica and two women. According to reports, one of the women called her Nicki Minaj, an assertion that was quite possibly a taunt because Safaree is Nicki's ex. The moment allegedly made Safaree irate, and when a man was said to have defended the women from Safaree's verbal attack, the man was reportedly beaten by Safaree's security team.

Following that report, The Shade Room returned with another. They uploaded screenshots from a Twitter account named CelebNudity who claimed they had proof that Erica was trying to share Nicki Minaj's nude photos. CelebNudity shared their message requests on Twitter where it shows an alleged note from Erica that reads, "Don't share I have Nicki's nudes can you leak them??"

Erica was incensed by The Shade Room's report and called them out on her Instagram page. "Shaderoom you are such a pathetic outlet for out culture!" she wrote. "All Y'all do is post made up and pathetic lies about people who want nothing to do with you! I'm pregnant and this is how you go about harassing a woman who's getting ready to give birth!" Then she called out the outlet's founder. "Shame on you Angelica Nwandu!"