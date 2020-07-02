Things are heating up over on Instagram. Just because they're new parents to an infant baby girl doesn't mean that Safaree Samuels and Erica Mena can't still turn up the heat. The Love & Hip Hop couple consistently share their love for one another, and their recent set of photos shows just how much.



Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff / Getty Images

Both Erica Mena and Safaree Samuels posted the same pictures from what looks to be an at-home photo shoot. In one, Safaree is on his back as Erica lays on top of them and they show a bit of tongue action. In another, the reality stars pose for the camera and Erica shows a bit of her backside in her lowered jeans.

"This love was a real friendship that caught fire," Erica wrote in the caption. "Grow old along with me, the best is yet to be." Safaree penned, "Put your focus In the ones you love, keep ya circle tight and don’t take life for granted. Thank god 🙏🏾... Without a solid 1 in ya life your assed out 🍑 ‼️ It’s time to celebrate life and where I’m at this time around the sun. My birthday this Saturday so it’s time to turn it up a knotch‼️" Check out the happy couple's posts below.