It looks like those reality television and OnlyFans checks are helping Safaree Samuels and Erica Mena make big moves. Not too long ago, trolls took to social media to call the happily married couple "broke" following their announcement to join OnlyFans, but it seems as if money troubles are the least of their worries. The Love & Hip Hop stars shared their good news on Instagram on Tuesday (July 7) about closing on the home of their dreams.



Dia Dipasupil / Staff / Getty Images

"Thanks @ceo.virg & @iamrealestate1 ! We found our dream home and closed on it today. 🙏🏽✨ Thank you God♥️," Erica Mena penned in the caption to one of her photos. Over on his Instagram page, Safaree not only posted the same picture of himself and Erica with their real estate agents, but he also gave the world a sneak peek into their poolside backyard.

"SCREAMNG at the top of my lungs‼️ We found our Dream HOME AND CLOSED ON IT TODAY‼️‼️ thank You GOD‼️Thank you to my realtor @iamrealestate1 and the best lender on earth @ceo.virg !! GOD IS UNBEATABLE ‼️" he wrote in a caption. "Doing what they said we couldn’t 🙏🏾🏠 GOALS❤️🙏🏾 STRAIIIITTTTTTT." Check out their photos below.