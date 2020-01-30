She's been attempting to live a quiet, non-reality television life as a mother of three, but Erica Dixon continues to make headlines. The Love & Hip Hop Atlanta star has been co-parenting with her ex-fiancé, rapper Lil Scrappy, and his wife Bambi. Last year, Erica surprised the public with news that she was pregnant with twins, but she made sure to keep the identity of her boyfriend under lock and key.



Marcus Ingram / Stringer / Getty Images

Recently, Erica became the target of social media after she shared that she'd decided against vaccinating her twin girls. "My twins are 8 months now. Never been vaccinated and have never been sick," she tweeted. The anti-vax movement is on the rise so while it isn't surprising to hear of more new mothers choosing not to vaccinate, the public backlash is often swift. Since she shared her anti-vax stance, Erica told TheJasmineBRAND that people have wished death on her girls.

“I really didn’t know it was so a controversial subject,” she reportedly said. "To each it’s own but mine won’t be vaccinated. And for those saying negative and disrespectful things – [it’s] hilarious. My children would be nowhere near them or their’s anyway.” She added, “The twins' father is vegan. He definitely is against the twins getting vaccinated,” she said. “I went vegan prior to my pregnancy and throughout as well…I did some research and asked questions as they saw their pediatrician…My research consisted of reading about both vaccinated and unvaccinated children, [and] how it would affect them when it came to daycare and school, side effects, risks etc."

Erica added that her girls will be able to attended school like other children, but she will need to first sign a waiver. "We have to learn to agree to disagree without being disrespectful," Erica added. "Especially those that wish death on my children because they aren’t vaccinated. I would never wish death on anyone’s child – vaccinated or not. Then again, the internet gives a lot of people heart because they wouldn’t dare say half of what that say via social media to my face."