He has won several Billboard Gospel Artist of the Year awards and Jesus is King was an album that took over Christian music in 2019, but Kanye West's recent troubles have caused some of his spiritual peers to come forward. West has been an undeniable force in music for decades and is a billionaire mogul with an unmatched resumé, but he has often found himself at the center of controversy over his remarks. We've all seen the response to his comments in regards to his divorce from Kim Kardashian and her new boyfriend Pete Davidson, but as West goes in on people like D.L. Hughley, Trevor Noah, and even Kid Cudi, some have been concerned.

On the heels of the news that the Grammys removed West as a performer due to his behavior on social media, TMZ caught up with Mary, Mary icon Erica Campbell and asked her about the rapper's current controversies. “I just think if you’re trying to be like God on Sunday, then you should be like him on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday [and Saturday] as well."



“Does that mean perfection? Not at all,” Campbell added. “It means your choices should be governed by what you believe. If you believe in faith and being kind and being gracious and understanding and being patient, then you have to be that way all week long...but you know, we all go through things. We don’t always get it right so prayers up for Kanye."

The singer also recognized that divorce can cause people to act outside of their usual selves.

“When you love somebody it doesn’t go away because you get divorced. That’s why they be so mad after, cause they still in love,” she said. “My mother and father married each other three times. Cause they couldn’t...they just loved each other. Sometimes it’s that way, you try and it doesn’t work. That doesn’t mean the love goes away."

