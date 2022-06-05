It's no secret that Erica Banks is proud of her body. Earlier this year, she posted a series of nearly-nude thirst traps to Instagram. In April, she unabashedly confirmed she got her body done, adding, "Don't ask what I spent because it's 4x your rent."

Now, Banks is showing off what she's got once more, this time in a tiny bright orange outfit. The video follows her as she walks confidently through a hallway, and then cuts to her perched on the floor, showing off her curves.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Banks' confidence isn't limited to just her body. Banks started a fire storm when she came at Nicki Minaj in an interview, saying, "I love Nicki, but I just felt like, I been trying to reach out to her for a long time but I felt like she kinda ignores me and she entertains girls who really can't rap." She got a lot of heat for the comments, but didn't back down, writing in a response, "Idc how many gimmicky rappers or rappers with sob stories try to attack my character, I'm still that girl that get y'all hot by literally speaking bc I'm her. Now shut up & rap."

Banks also went on the offensive when fans compared her music video visuals to those of Megan Thee Stallion. "If y’all would just pull my d**k out y’all mouth for a second y’all would probably realize that yall be sounding crazy," she wrote on Twitter. "Stop being messy, yall been trynna knock me down for 2 years & I’m still relevant."

Check out Erica Banks' new outfit in the video below.