Erica Banks Shares New Single "Throw A Lil Mo (Do It)

Erica Banks hasn't let her foot off the pedal since she emerged with "Buss It." The song became an instant smash on TikTok, propelling her career from buzzing Internet phenom into a star in her own right.

Although it's been roughly two years since she released her self-titled project, fans are eagerly awaiting to hear what she has coming. This week, she slid through with her new single, "Throw Some Mo (Do It)." The strip club-ready record is produced by K Major and ItzDoeDoeBih, who flip Khia's "My Neck, My Back" into a bass-heavy trunk-rattling Texas banger. Erica Banks delivers with ferocity on the sex-posi record. Hopefully, it's a sign that her new project will be arriving sometime this summer.

Check out the latest from Erica Banks below.

Quotable Lyrics

Bitches be hatin’ but hate for the hell of it

I ain’t stuntin’ no hoe who ain’t sellin’ shit

Hoe wanna problem with E? She ain’t tellin’ shit

‘Cause this pussy amazin’, it’s heaven sent

