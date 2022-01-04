If you thought we were leaving "Body" in 2021, you were wrong. We're only three days into the new year, but we've already seen dozens of our favourites artists and celebrities flaunt what they've got on social media, including Lizzo, Chloe Bailey, and most recently, Erica Banks.

On Monday, January 3rd, the 23-year-old hopped on Instagram to debut her latest photoshoot, which sees her posing nude, wearing nothing but silver jewellery and braids, strategically placed to cover her chest and pelvic area. In the first dump, Banks wished her nearly 400,000 a happy day, and shortly after she dropped off more snapshots for your consideration.





"Flow Queeeen," she wrote, clearly feeling herself as she pulled out various sexy poses for the camera. "First Monday of the year, let's go," she wrote. Elsewhere on her Instagram page, the "Buss It" rapper had a message for her followers.

"I'm not being a friend to nobody who don't [be] a friend to me this year and that's just that," a tweet screenshot uploaded to the recording artist's story reads. Over it, she wrote "and [I don't care] who you are," making it clear that she's not coming to play in 2022. The post before is another tweet screenshot that reads, "the older I get... The less I feel the need to be included, understood, or accepted."

@ericabanks/Instagram

As Hot97 points out, Banks had an incredibly successful run last year, which concluded with her appearance on the soundtrack of Halle Berry's Netflix film, Bruised – read more about that here, and check out the Texas native's latest thirst traps below.









