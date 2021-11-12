Erica Banks Samples A Crime Mob Classic On "Designer"

Newcomer Erica Banks is channeling a classic for her latest single, "Designer." The Warner Records and 1501 Certified Entertainment rapper edged her way into the mainstream lane of the Rap game during the 2020 quarantine when her "Buss It" hit went viral. The track went crazy on TikTok and even had its own challenge, helping to solidify Banks as an artist on the rise who can captivate Rap fans.

On Friday (November 12), the Texas artist shared her new single "Designer" with an accompanying music video. The track samples Crime Mob's "Stilettos (Pumps)," and throughout the song, Banks highlights her favorite luxury brands. Meanwhile, next weekend is the American Music Awards where Banks has been nominated for Favorite Trending Song and Favorite Female Hip Hop Artist.

We'll have to wait and see if she takes home the gold, but until then, stream "Designer" and share your thoughts on Erica Banks's latest.

Quotable Lyrics

Long hair with a ponytail

Young n*gga call when I'm pulling up

Cause hÐµ need that, he know me well

I lovÐµ that Versace

Before I leave, he gon top me

Talk that sh*t cause I'm cocky