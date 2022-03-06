Erica Banks is setting the record straight. Over the past few days, you may have seen comments floating around online made by the "Buss It" singer and Baby Tate, who shared their thoughts about not having collaborated with female rap legend Nicki Minaj yet. After words were thrown around, fans began speculating that Banks had unfollowed the "Barbie Dreams" hitmaker, but she says that's not the case.

"Okay, I wanna get on here and address the Nicki Minaj situation," Banks told her followers, "because it's becoming misunderstood and misconstrued, and people are even thinking I went so far as to unfollow Nicki Minaj, and I need to clear this up, because this is my fav artist, so I have a lot of respect for her – enough to even get on here and clear this up, because I don't need this narrative being painted of me."

"Okay, so first of all, I never unfollowed Nicki Minaj," the 23-year-old clarified. "Nicki Minaj blocked me, y'all. Yesterday, y'all, blocked me! I'm talking about I'm in shambles like, 'What is going on? Why is this happening?'" she explained, breaking down how she reacted to finding out that she had been given the boot from the Queen Barb's page.

"I could not believe it, and I meant no harm by what I said," Banks told listeners, referring to an online conversation sparked earlier this weekend along with Baby Tate about who The Pink Print hitmaker has collaborated with, and who she allegedly ignores.

"All I was saying was, us fans – we're still fans, even though we're artists – we do get in our feelings, and our feelings do get hurt when we feel like you don't wanna work with us. How can you blame us for feeling like that, because this is our favourite artist? It's a beautiful thing for us to even get a follow, or a like, or a comment..."

While Banks says that she has no ill-will towards Minaj, clearly being blocked left her with some sadness to work through. Check out her full video rant below.