Erica Banks Remixes Mooski's Viral TikTok Hit "Track Star"

Mooski's viral hit has been taking over TikTok as of late, with everyone from Jayda Cheaves to Bernice Burgos participating in the "Track Star" challenge by making videos to the afrobeat-inspired single. Over the past week, Mooski has started hinting at a possible remix for the record, but it appears that rising "Buss It" rapper Erica Banks took matters into her own hands and released a "Track Star" remix of her own.

In a brand new post to YouTube, Texas rapper Erica Banks, who is best known for penning a viral TikTok smash of her own, has shared her take on Mooski's popular single, which is aptly titled, "Trackstar E-MIX." In the two-minute YouTube video, Erica is seen sporting a shimmering mesh top and embellished denim shorts while serenading viewers to her rendition of "Track Star." The remix showcases the "Toot That" artist's versatility, as it features her singing in a melodic, autotuned fashion about being emotionally unavailable as well as snatching men and women from their partners.

Interestingly enough, both Erica Banks and Mooski are currently in Atlanta for the NBA All-Star Weekend, so perhaps an official remix featuring the two artists is on the way.

Quotable Lyrics

He could really leave cuz I don't love him

All I wanna ever do is f*ck him

Gave me all his love, I gave him nothin'

I don't hang with b*tches, I don't trust them