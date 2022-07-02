In today's society, getting surgery to achieve a certain look isn't too far-fetched-- in fact, some would even argue that it's the new norm. Procedures like lip fillers, liposuction, breast lifts, and others have become quite common given everyone's urge to look like the people they see on social media. While the list of surgeries is never-ending, one type, in particular, seems to be the most popular-- BBLs.

Known as Brazilian Butt Lifts, BBLs are operations in which fat is taken from one part of the body and injected into the butt for a more voluminous figure. While some people prefer not to disclose that they've had one, others aren't afraid to admit that they've undergone the needle-- Erica Banks fits that description.

During an interview with The Neighborhood Talk, Erica Banks was asked about the work she had done. "What do you say to people who may be [too] shy to take that step with so much on social media these days about body positivity," asked the interviewer.

"Girl," the Texas native said eagerly, "get your body done. You're going to feel so much better about it." In an effort to defend her actions, she blamed getting surgery on her lack of wanting to exercise. "I hated going to the gym [and] sweating my hair out."

Apparently, achieving her dream body had been a goal for the rapper, as she added, "Once I got enough bread, sh*t, I went and got my sh*t done... Get that BBL sis."

Watch the clip below.