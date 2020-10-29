Erica Banks Offers Her Take On DJ Chose "Thick"

DJ Chose and BeatKing have been setting the Internet ablaze with the single, "Thick." It became an official TikTok anthem, along with a dance to go along with it. Needless to say, it was only a matter of time until it became a record that we heard remixed on numerous occasions. Erica Banks, the new signee to 1501 Certified, just returned with a remix of the record. Flipping the bassy Houston anthem, Banks allows the beat and original version to rock before she sweeps in with her own verse.

Around the same time, Erica Banks unleashed this new track, Megan Thee Stallion shared a video "live from Hot Girl Bootcamp" revealing that she, too, would be remixing the track. Looks like we'll have to wait to see who did it best.

Peep Erica Banks' remix of the viral single.

Quotable Lyrics

Hmm, wassup Jazz?

Throw that pussy, throw them titties, throw that ass

In the club with the strippers throwin' cash

If you ain't got no money, take yo patna to the back