Erica Banks Kills It Off Top In Funk Flex Freestyle

While recent headlines of Erica Banks have centered around her beef with Nicki Minaj and responding to fan criticism, she showed that she's back on the music grind with her performance on HOT 97 with Funk Flex yesterday. As the segment started, the Texas native said she was "ready for action" and got right into her freestyle. DJ Juanyto of HOT 97 dropped a cold mid-tempo beat you might find on a Meghan Thee Stallion record, even thought we know Erica Banks isn't fond of always being compared to her label mate.

Regardless, Erica rapped effortlessly over the beat in a smooth and confident performance. She was able to switch up her flow on multiple occasions, cycling through some of the catchiest rhyme patterns of trap's last few years. She even threw in a small chorus of "With yo' crazy ass" at the end of her minute-and-a-half long verse.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Topically, Erica is calling out the haters and challenging them to act as tough in person as they seem behind the screens. There's the expected braggadocio: her success despite the struggles, her readiness to take on her detractors and keep rising in the industry, and her ability to steal your man at any given time. Still, Erica throws some sharp lines in there about jealousy, freeloading, and body image.

Erica just recently responded to a news platform saying she had changed since her come-up. While the artist was still appreciative of the support she had, she made it clear that she's getting bigger and bigger and wants a genuine following, not people following her for something in return. If this Funk Flex freestyle is an indicator of anything, it's that Erica Banks is likely to keep growing and keep making a name for herself in the rap world.

You can check out Erica Banks' full Funk Flex freestyle below.

Quotable Lyrics

Now I don't fly, jam, and rap in Atlanta, that's cappin'

They jammin' my music, I heard it,

H*e, don't be mad at my body, be mad at yourself

And be mad at this body I'm serving