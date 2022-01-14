Erica Banks Has Confidence For Days On "The Best"

DeSoto, Texas-based rapper Erica Banks is back with her latest single, "The Best." Following her tremendous success with singles including "Buss It" and "Toot That," the rising rapper's confidence is at an all-time high, and she's declaring herself to be the best in the rap game right now.

The self-proclaimed "Flow Queen" is back with her boisterous new single, flexing her staccato bars on "The Best." In the track, she finds numerous ways to tell the world she's on top, even comparing herself to Kobe Bryant and calling herself the G.O.A.T. in the hook.

As she continues to level up as one of the most popular women in rap, Erica Banks is looking set to have another strong year. Check out "The Best" below.

Quotable Lyrics:

Birkin bag and it don't hurt to brag 'cause I'ma always do it how I wanna do it

Every time he leave the p***y, know he miss the cookie, know I got him runnin' to it

I'ma need the full amount before we talk it out, I'm wakin' up and thumbin' through it

Run a beat just like a runner do it

Stunt on h*es just like a stunner do it