Erica Banks Flaunts Her "Slim Waist"

Dallas' own Erica Banks is back with more fire this New Music Friday, delivering a body-positive single by the name of "Slim Waist," which also received an accompanying music video that finds the "Buss It" hitmaker continuing on her streak of feeding bonafide bangers to her fans.

"Over luring bass and a fully immersive trap soundscape, Banks emphasizes that she’s in love with every part of herself — and invites us to adore her, too," a press release reveals of the single. "Throughout 'Slim Waist,' she flaunts her seduction skills, describing her desires and expectations in an authoritative voice."

Banks had a major year in 2021, bringing home two American Music Award nominations for Favourite Female Hip Hop Artist and Best Trending Song for her viral TikTok hit. In 2022, she has the release of her forthcoming project to look forward to, and time will tell what else she's got in store for us.

Check out the music video for "Slim Waist" above, and let us know who you'd like to see Erica Banks collaborate with in the future below.

Quotable Lyrics:

I got slim waist, body tight, what the party like?

Freak hoe, with a mouth, with the p*ssy belt

Ride good, do it slow, what them hundreds for?

Slut bitch, she's a hoe, make the p*ssy go