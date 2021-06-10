Erica Banks Explains Why She Always Keeps A Bottle Of Hennessy In Her Bag

Erica Banks always keeps a bottle of Hennessy with her, explaining why on the latest episode of "In My Bag."

Texas-based rapper Erica Banks has had herself an incredible year, breaking out into the rap world as one of the most exciting up-and-coming women in the game. With flows for days, the 22-year-old rising star has officially gotten her first gold plaque, revealing last week that her breakout single "Buss It" had sold over 500,000 copies. She's presently trying to recreate the viral success of the Nelly-sampling track with her latest single "Toot That," which is another twerk anthem that could potentially blow up on social media.

As she continues to elevate in the music industry, Erica Banks opened up with us and emptied out the contents of her Louis Vuitton bag, showing what she carries around with her at all times.



The first item that she pulled out was a bottle of Hennessy. Cognac appears to have a special effect on Erica Banks, putting her in that zone and allowing her to feel more confident when she's recording. "My friend right here turns me up, gives me the life of the party vibes, it wakes me up, in the studio it keeps me going and it allows me to have a good time," she said about Henny.

Elsewhere in her bag, she keeps a bonnet, a flat iron for when the bonnet comes off, an iced-out watch, and a hairbrush.

