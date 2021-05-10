Erica Banks Drops Off "Flow Queen 2"

Erica Banks is just about ready to blow. The 1501 signee has been riding high off of the success of "Buss It" which took over TikTok and Instagram a few months ago. The viral TikTok challenge positioned Banks to claim her stake in the rap game and it appears that she's been riding out on this mission with tunnel vision.

Earlier today, the Texas rapper returned with her latest offering, "Flow Queen 2" where she put her lyrical abilities on display. The quick freestyle runs for a little over a minute but Banks unloads on her naysayers and doubters with a vengeance.

Her latest drop serves as the sequel to "Flow Queen" that she unleashed last month.

Peep the latest from Banks below and check out her Rise & Grind interview here.

Quotable Lyrics

I'mma give it to you raw and I'mma give it to you good enough

Set us up a date but I be cap, you know I stood him up

Bitches love the ghetto but the bitch ain't never hood enough

Make one move and the mothafucka tune it up