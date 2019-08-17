After rubbishing Jay-Z's new NFL deal on Twitter for much of the last week, Eric Reid doubled down, tripled down even, with most incisive commentary yet, following Friday evening's preseason matchup against the Buffalo Bills. After enduring a lengthy bid on the sidelines for his part in the early anthem protests, Reid landed a spot on the Carolina Panthers last season which he has since been able to maintain leading up to the 2019 campaign.

Grant Halverson/Getty Images

"For one, when has Jay-Z ever taken a knee to come out and tell us that we're past kneeling?" Reid told the press. "Yes, he's done a lot of great work, a lot of great social justice work."

Curious to note: while Reid is taking a decisive position AGAINST Jigga's deal, for political reasons, it does figure as a nuanced position no less. Reid did credit Jay-Z for his level engagement in other instances of social and political unrest. It would seem that Eric Reid was particularly irked by his suggestion that "we've moved past kneeling" as a collective whole.

"But for you to get paid to go into an NFL press conference and say that we're past kneeling? Again, asinine. Players Coalition 2.0, he got paid to take the bullets he's taking now because we're not having it."

