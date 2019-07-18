Just a few days after the disappointing news that the police officer responsible for the death of Eric Garner will not be charged, the victim's youngest daughter has taken a stand to fight back. Officer Daniel Pantaleo put Eric in a chokehold back in 2014 when he was confronted by police for selling cigarettes on Staten Island. A video clip shows Eric telling police 11 times that he can't breathe, leading to his death that police ruled a homicide.

Emerald Garner has now launched a petition demanding that Daniel be fired from the NYPD. "My family and I have stood by for 5 years waiting for a decision from the Department of Justice. They asked us to let them “investigate” the murder of Eric Garner. What other evidence does one need to convict a murderer who was filmed in broad daylight killing an unarmed man?! My dad screamed “I can’t breathe!” 11 times. #WeDemandJusticeNow," the petition reads.

"I don't want any apologies. I don't want any condolences. I heard that five years ago. I want justice. We've been quiet for too long," Emerald said in a statement to . "I want to spread the word as much as possible that I will not stand for injustice, and that I will do everything I can to get justice for my father, and justice for all of my family members who have fought for five years to hold the officer who killed my father accountable."

Click here to sign the petition.