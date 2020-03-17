28-year-old Erica Barrier, the daughter of the legendary rapper Eric B., has passed away as a result of her injuries sustained in a serious car accident this week.

It was reported yesterday (March 16) that Barrier had been in a car crash with an eighteen-wheeler truck, getting rear-ended after the larger vehicle did not have time to properly break. The truck driver was not hurt but Erica Barrier suffered critical injuries that placed her in the hospital. Eric B.'s publicist has confirmed that the rapper's daughter, unfortunately, did not survive the accident.

"She fought a valiant fight, however we TRUST GOD & HIS ultimate decision to bring her home," wrote Eric B.'s publicist Alvina Alston, according to @MoreMediaHits on Instagram. "We want to sincerely thank everyone from around the world for the outpouring of support and love during this difficult time. Please continue to keep our family in prayer as we now prepare to lay Erica to rest. This was an unfortunate vehicular accident that claimed her life however, and it’s also crucial that we pray for the other driver involved. Our hearts also go out to him and his family as we hold no ill will in our hearts for those involved. Again, we accept GOD’s will and want to sincerely thank the good samaritans, first responders and impeccable medical staff who cared for our daughter at Hartford Hospital."

Rest in peace, Erica Barrier.