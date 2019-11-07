Early in the fourth quarter of Wednesday's game between the Milwaukee Bucks and Los Angeles Clippers, one of the refs handed Eric Bledsoe the ball for an out of bounds play. And then Bledsoe apparently forgot where he was or what he was supposed to be doing, because he proceeded to just dribble the ball onto the court, which is definitely against the rules (that was news to Chrissy Teigen).

The Bucks' point guard will be hearing about that play for quite some time, but he seems to be taking it all in stride. His official statement on the matter? "Playas fuck up!"

Bledsoe finished with 20 points on 8-of-14 shooting and six rebounds in his 26 minutes of action last night as the Bucks picked up a 129-124 victory over the Clippers. Through the first eight games of the season, the soon-to-be 30-year old guard is averaging 14.5 points to go along with 5.8 rebounds and 4.5 assists.

Milwaukee (6-2) will wrap up their four-game road trip this weekend as they take on the Utah Jazz (5-3) on Friday followed by a matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder (3-4) on Sunday night.