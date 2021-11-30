Los Angeles Clippers guard Eric Bledsoe has been tasked with covering three-time NBA Champion and future Hall of Famer Stephen Curry, for nearly a decade now.

Last night, after Curry lit up the Bledsoe's Clippers for 33 points and seven 3-pointers at their own home inside the Staples Center, the veteran guard Bledsoe talked with reporters post-game about just how difficult its been to guard a player like Stephen Curry, throughout his career.

"It's horrible because sometimes, you think you got him covered," Bledsoe said with a grin, acknowledging that he remembers recently discussing the challenging topic. "They'll get ball movement for a wide-open layup and turn it down just to look for him for a 3. By the time you turn your head, you think they're gonna lay the ball up and he's on the other side of the court shooting a 3," he said, via clutchpoints.

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Bledsoe continued, "It's tough, playing him. He draws so much attention."

Take it from Bledsoe, who since drafted a year after Curry in 2010, has been tasked with guarding the 2x NBA scoring champion on multiple occasions, as a member of multiple Western Conference teams. Different teams, similar results when it comes to Bledsoe versus Curry, and sometimes, even as an opponent, all one can do sit back and watch.

Watch Bledsoe's entire post-game comments, below:

