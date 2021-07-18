Eric Bellinger Wants To Be His Lady's "Only Fan"

Only Fans has exploded as a top service for sex workers. Especially during the pandemic, beautiful gals and guys took their talents to social media, stunting their bodies for subscriptions. Now, Only Fans has become one of the best places to establish a business based on views, but Eric Bellinger doesn't want anybody's eyes on his lady except his.

Bellinger is back with a new single called "Only Fan." As the name suggests, the talented singer wants to be his lady's only fan. That means no social media body stunting, just private worship from her man. The intimate and soft new single is a pleasure to listen to, and can definitely be used as baby-making music.

Quotable Lyrics

They can't subscribe to you

I gotta be the only one to put my eyes on you

The only thing I want is time, don't need a dime from you

Just let me be your only fan

Girl, you don't need a million views, I see the best in you

But it's your body, you could show it off, if you choose to

The only thing I want is time, don't need a dime from you

Just let me be your only fan