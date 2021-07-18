mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Eric Bellinger Wants To Be His Lady's "Only Fan"

Karlton Jahmal
July 18, 2021 12:56
201 Views
30
1
Eric BellingerEric Bellinger
Eric Bellinger

Only Fan
Eric Bellinger

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
very hottttt
100% (2)
Rate
Audience Rating
2 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

For his eyes only.


Only Fans has exploded as a top service for sex workers. Especially during the pandemic, beautiful gals and guys took their talents to social media, stunting their bodies for subscriptions. Now, Only Fans has become one of the best places to establish a business based on views, but Eric Bellinger doesn't want anybody's eyes on his lady except his. 

Bellinger is back with a new single called "Only Fan." As the name suggests, the talented singer wants to be his lady's only fan. That means no social media body stunting, just private worship from her man. The intimate and soft new single is a pleasure to listen to, and can definitely be used as baby-making music. 

Quotable Lyrics
They can't subscribe to you
I gotta be the only one to put my eyes on you
The only thing I want is time, don't need a dime from you
Just let me be your only fan
Girl, you don't need a million views, I see the best in you
But it's your body, you could show it off, if you choose to
The only thing I want is time, don't need a dime from you
Just let me be your only fan

Eric Bellinger only fan new music
1 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Eric Bellinger Wants To Be His Lady's "Only Fan"
30
1
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject