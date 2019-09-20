Eric Bellinger Taps Wale & Guapdad 4000 For Catchy Single "Champagne"

One artist who has been making the most out of his summer is Eric Bellinger. The singer-songwriter-producer has released a number of tracks over the last couple of months, and just in time to ease into the Fall season, he returns with yet another single titled "Champagne." The track features rappers Wale and Guapdad 4000, and the catchy hook is a bit of a bop that makes you want to break out the bubbly.

On the track, Bellinger not only celebrates the finer things in life but his accomplishments. Wale jumps in with a few distinguishable bars as well to add his flavor to the party mix with Guapdad 4000. Fans will enjoy this track as it plays in the club while they're enjoying the VIP section or as they're cruising to the next spot on a night out. Give it a spin and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

Out here actin' all ruthless

N*ggas know I been the man

Swear I don't even be tryin'

Got a whole lotta big plans

Real Gs move in silence