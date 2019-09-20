mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Eric Bellinger Taps Wale & Guapdad 4000 For Catchy Single "Champagne"

Erika Marie
September 20, 2019 02:56
179 Views
00
1
CoverCover

Champagne
Eric Bellinger Feat. Wale & Guapdad 4000

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
hottttt
75% (1)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
1 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Yet another one from the singer.


One artist who has been making the most out of his summer is Eric Bellinger. The singer-songwriter-producer has released a number of tracks over the last couple of months, and just in time to ease into the Fall season, he returns with yet another single titled "Champagne." The track features rappers Wale and Guapdad 4000, and the catchy hook is a bit of a bop that makes you want to break out the bubbly.

On the track, Bellinger not only celebrates the finer things in life but his accomplishments. Wale jumps in with a few distinguishable bars as well to add his flavor to the party mix with Guapdad 4000. Fans will enjoy this track as it plays in the club while they're enjoying the VIP section or as they're cruising to the next spot on a night out. Give it a spin and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

Out here actin' all ruthless
N*ggas know I been the man
Swear I don't even be tryin'
Got a whole lotta big plans
Real Gs move in silence

Eric Bellinger
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  0
  1
  179
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Eric Bellinger Wale Guapdad 4000
1 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Eric Bellinger Taps Wale & Guapdad 4000 For Catchy Single "Champagne"
00
1
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject