Eric Bellinger Spoils His Lady On "Go Get It"

With summer closing out and cuffing season approaching, Eric Bellinger is setting the tone with his new single, "Go Get It." The singer emerged on Friday with the smooth record where he details splurging on his woman, from Balenciagas to the highly sought-after Birkin bags. The song's production is handled by Jazze Pha while Bellinger details providing a luxurious life for the special lady in his life. "Put some double Gs on your feet/ None of that shit compare to your physique," he sings on the record.

Even after an incredibly prolific year in 2020, Bellinger has continued to deliver music frequently including his collaborative project with Hitmaka, 1-800-HIT-EAZY, as well as singles like "Only Fan" and "Shine On The World."

Peep his latest single below.

Quotable Lyrics

Young rich n***a, vibes

I ain’t with them rich n***as lies

Pussy worth six figures, slide

I’ma put this real in your life

