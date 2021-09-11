Eric Bellinger Returns With "New Light" Project

By no means is Eric Bellinger cutting corners. The R&B mainstay continues to maintain a busy schedule as he returns with his second album of the year, following up on 1-800-HIT-EAZY with his latest New Light project.

On it, Bellinger pieces together a proper R&B output with additional appearances from names like Brandy, Dom Kennedy, Sevyn Streeter, and even Teedra Moses as he weaves through 15 tracks carefully crafted in compliment of each other.

“During the process of making this album, I found a new understanding of peace, my approach on this project was completely different from all my other albums, pushing me to move beyond my comfort zone, expanding my ability to grow,” Bellinger reveals of the effort via press release. “This is a reintroduction to Eric Bellinger. I hope this album inspires people to love, grow, and discover themselves as well.”

Get reacquainted with Eric Bellinger by way of New Light down below.