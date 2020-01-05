Eric Bellinger Has More Music For "Cuffing Season" With "Build Something"

The winter season is best for either hardcore NYC rap or some smooth R&B. Given the fact that the coldest months are dubbed cuffing season, R&B is probably your best bet. Eric Bellinger capitalized on this early with his Cuffing Season mixtapes that he's blessed us over the years. He's less than two months removed from the release of the third installment but to kick off the year, he wants to make sure that fans have enough music to get them through the entire winter.

Bellinger came through with two new songs recently as part of The Cuffing Collection. "Build Something" is a romantic record that will surely be necessary for any R&B playlist.

Peep his new song below and keep your eyes peeled for new music from Eric Bellinger.

Quotable Lyrics

I approached you little different

I ain't hit you with no games

When I introduced myself

I made sure you ain't had no ring

