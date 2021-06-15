Eric Bellinger Drops Off "Shine On The World"

Eric Bellinger hardly takes a break. The R&B singer has been crushing it over the past two years with new projects and singles that continue to showcase his songwriting talents and incredible vocal chops. This year, he already blessed fans with a new project produced entirely by Hitmaka titled, 1-800-HIT-EAZY. The album dropped back in February and in the past few months, he's been relatively quiet leading up to the release of his latest single, "Shine On The World." The singer's latest effort has a bit of gospel influence to it but the bounce on the record will rattle the dancefloor.

Bellinger's latest single arrives a few weeks after he teamed up with Symphani Soto on "Just A Moment."

Peep Eric Bellinger's new single, "Shine On The World" below.

Quotable Lyrics

Your beauty could paint a picture

With a smile on the low, yeah

Hey, soul sister

Cold like Chicago