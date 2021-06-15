mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Eric Bellinger Drops Off "Shine On The World"

Aron A.
June 15, 2021 16:32
Shine On The World
Eric Bellinger

Eric Bellinger drops his latest release, "Shine On The World."


Eric Bellinger hardly takes a break. The R&B singer has been crushing it over the past two years with new projects and singles that continue to showcase his songwriting talents and incredible vocal chops. This year, he already blessed fans with a new project produced entirely by Hitmaka titled, 1-800-HIT-EAZY. The album dropped back in February and in the past few months, he's been relatively quiet leading up to the release of his latest single, "Shine On The World." The singer's latest effort has a bit of gospel influence to it but the bounce on the record will rattle the dancefloor.

Bellinger's latest single arrives a few weeks after he teamed up with Symphani Soto on "Just A Moment."

Peep Eric Bellinger's new single, "Shine On The World" below.

Quotable Lyrics
Your beauty could paint a picture
With a smile on the low, yeah
Hey, soul sister
Cold like Chicago 

